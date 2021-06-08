GREENE — A 13-year-old girl who was swimming Monday evening in the Androscoggin River was rescued and revived after falling in, authorities said Tuesday.

The girl, whose name was not released, had been in an area of the river known as Cherry Pond, off the River Road, with family or friends shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday when she apparently ventured out too far into the river and her body disappeared underwater, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy William Gagne said.

The girl was not wearing a life jacket, and no one in her group appeared to know how to swim, Gagne said.

They called 911. The first deputy who arrived at the scene jumped into the river in an effort to rescue the girl.

She was located and brought to shore, where CPR was performed on her, Gagne said, adding it was unclear who had found the girl and retrieved her.

She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where emergency workers were apparently able to start her heart beating, Gagne said.

The girl was flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland where she remained Tuesday.

Gagne said he didn’t have an update on her medical condition.

