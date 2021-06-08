CUMBERLAND — Brady Nolin pitched a complete game and allowed five hits as No. 2 Greely edged No. 15 Morse 4-3 in a Class B South prelim baseball game on Tuesday without getting a hit.

The Rangers wiped out a 3-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the sixth inning. Gabe Aucoin of Morse pitched the no-hitter and lost, allowing five walks and hit two batters.

Ty Knowlton hit a two-run home run in the fifth, giving Morse a 3-0 lead.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 6, YARMOUTH 4: Ian Libby and Mike Sweeney had three hits and two RBI each to power the No. 16 Patriots past the No. 1 Clippers in a Class B South prelim at Yarmouth.

Wyatt Kenney pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and four runs, striking out four.

Zach WInchester hit a two-run double. Connor Saunders had an RBI single.

GORHAM 1, NOBLE 0: Kyle Skofield pitched a no-hitter and Dan McKeage scored the only run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning as the eighth-seeded Rams edged the No. 9 Knights (8-9) in a Class A South prelim at Gorham.

Skofield allowed just one base runner on a walk with two outs in the first inning, then retired the final 19 batters.

Noble pitcher Chris Morton gave up three hits, with seven strikeouts and four walks.

BONNY EAGLE 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Mason Ryan struck out 12 in pitching a three-hitter and Bode DayCoombs hit a two-run double in the second inning as the 14th-seeded Scots topped the third-seeded Rams in a Class A South prelim at Kennebunk.

David York hit a double and drove in Kennebunk’s run in the sixth inning.

Bonny Eagle added an insurance run in the seventh and advanced to play sixth-seeded South Portland in the quarterfinals.

YORK 13, MEDOMAK VALLEY 3: Austin Mather pitched the No. 5 Wildcats over the No. 12 Panthers at York in a Class B South prelim.

Mather had five RBI on two-run and three-run doubles. Josh Gennaro went 3 for 5 for York, with Tyler Conant and Joe Neal adding two hits a piece.

FREEPORT 11, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Nathan Abbott needed just 45 pitches in a complete-game win as the No. 8 Falcons beat the No. 9 Raiders in a Class B South prelim.

Abbott also had two hits. Anthony Panciocco led Freeport with two doubles and Elias Thomas also doubled.

Caleb Michlon had two doubles for Fryeburg and Tommy Ontergeo hit a couple of singles.

DIRIGO 9, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3: The eighth-seeded Cougars scored nine runs on four hits to take down the ninth-seeded Seagulls in Dixfield in a Class C South prelim.

Dallas Berry and Trenton Hutchinson both had doubles for Dirigo, with Hutchinson’s fourth-inning double proving to be the winner. .

Gavin Sperlich had two hits and drove in a run for Old Orchard Beach.

WELLS 4, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Devin Brown and Keith Ramsey combined on a three-hitter as the third-seeded Warriors shut out the 14th-seeded Eagles in a Class B South prelim at Wells.

Wells took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles by Lucas Templeton and Ramsey. Chase Trudeau hit a two-run double in the fourth.

Brown gave up three hits and no walks in five innings before Ramsey retired the last six batters for his fourth save of the season.

Lincoln pitcher Nathan True struck out 10 and allowed six hits.

SACOPEE VALLEY 10, HALL-DALE 0: McGwire Sawyer pitched six innings, giving up one hit and no earned runs, striking out 11 to lead the No. 6 Hawks past the No. 11 Bulldogs (3-10) in A Class C South prelim at Hiram.

Sawyer also had three hits and two RBI. Tristan Croteau and Austin Croteau each each had two hits and three RBI.

Drake Bickford had Hall-Dale’s hit.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 9, TRAIP ACADEMY 3: The No. 2 Mustangs scored six runs in the fourth inning to break the tie and take down the No. 15 Rangers at Monmouth in a Class C South prelim.

Monmouth Academy scored six in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Monmouth’s Hayden Fletcher had a double and Hunter Frost had a triple. Cam Armstrong pitched six innings for the win.

Cam Maes hit a double for Traip.

SOFTBALL

GORHAM 11, KENNEBUNK 1: Tatyana Biamby had four hits and four RBI and Amber Bretton added three hits and three RBI as No. 9 Gorham cruised past No. 8 Kennebunk in a Class A South prelim at Kennebunk.

BRUNSWICK 14, CONY 2: Riley McAllister hit a three-run home run as the Dragons beat the visiting Rams in Class A North prelim.

McAllister drove in four runs along with Gabby Swain, who walked it off in the 5th inning with an RBI single to end the game.

Ellie Sullivan struck out 11 and allowed one hit, which came in the first inning. Blake Austin drove in two, including an RBI triple.

CAPE ELIZABETH 22, FREEPORT 0: Julia Torre had three hits and four RBI as the host Capers used a 13-run third inning to pull away from the Falcons (4-11) in a Class B South prelim.

Anna Cornell pitched three innings for the win, giving up one hit and striking out eight. She also hit a home run.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 8, ERSKINE ACADEMY 0: Maisie Lerette hit two singles and a double and stole four bases as the No. 5 Patriots beat the visiting No. 12 Eagles in a Class B South prelim.

Amelia Cobb had a single and a double in the win. Madison Pelletier gave up three hits and struck out four.

Hannah Huff gave up eight hits and hit a double at the plate for Erskine Academy.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 8, GREELY 1: Grace Houghton struck out 12 as the No. 4 Eagles beat the No.13 Rangers in a Class B South prelim at Newcastle.

Payson Kaler hit a triple and a single for Lincoln Academy.

Lily Rawnsley launched a solo homer for Greely and Lindsey Eisenhart had a pair of hits.

WINDHAM 9, WESTBROOK 2: Amanda Foss, Jaydn Kimball and Ella Wilcox each drove home a run in a six-run fourth inning as the No. 6 Eagles topped the No. 11 Blue Blazes in a Class A South prelim.

Brooke Gerry allowed four hits and struck out 15.

MASSABESIC 11, NOBLE 2: Emily Antrim pitched a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts and drove in two runs with a home run and a single as the 10th-seeded Mustangs beat the No. 7 Knights in a Class A South prelim at North Berwick.

The Mustangs led 2-1 before breaking it open with seven runs in the fifth. Casey Morais hit a two-run double, Antrim and Ella Donovan each had an RBI single and Katelyn Boissonneault drove in a run with a double.

Kiersten Davis and Reece Rogers each had two hits for Noble.

MORSE 15, WELLS 1: Abby Carpenter hit a three-run home run and drove in five as the No. 3 Shipbuilders cruised to a Class B South prelim win over the No. 14 Warriors at Bath.

The Shipbuilders scored 13 runs in the fifth inning. Hailie Johnson hit a three-run home run and Julia Goddard had three singles.

Camdyn Johnson got the win, striking out 11 and allowing one hit and no walks.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 18, YARMOUTH 2: Camden Jones pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts, and had two hits and one RBI to lift the No. 1 Raiders over the No. 16 Clippers (1-13) in a Class B South prelim at Fryeburg.

Jenna Dodge chipped in with two hits and three RBI. Madison Griffin added two hits, one RBI and two runs scored.

Emma Butsch hit a two-run home run for Yarmouth.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

CAPE ELIZABETH 13, CONY 8: Charlotte Graham and Claire McDonald each had five goals as the Capers beat the Rams in Class B opening-round game in Augusta.

Sierra Clark, Maci Freeman and Azabell Assaf each scored two goals for the Rams.

BRUNSWICK 10, GARDINER/HALL-DALE 5: Emily Cloutier scored eight goals to help carry the Dragons past Gardiner/Hall-Dale in a Class A opening-round game at Brunswick.

Cloutier’s final goal was the 100th of her high school career. Delia Braillard and Kelsie Carlton each added a goal for Brunswick, which got six saves in goal from Alamea McCarthy.

Natalie Fossett paced the Tigers with two goals and Averi Baker, Lilly Diversi, and Emma Bourquet had one apiece.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 15, TRAIP ACADEMY 8: Marley LeBel led the No. 7 Eagles to an opening-round win in the C playoffs over the No. 10 Rangers at Newcastle.

LeBel had four goals and an assist for Lincoln Academy.

Josey Henry and Camden LeBel each scored three goals, with Dakota Gregory adding two.

Alexis Hernandez’s four goals for Traip.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous