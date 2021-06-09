Tuukka Rask will be back in net Wednesday night when the Boston Bruins put their season on the line against the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the East Division finals.

GAME 6 WHO: Bruins at Islanders WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NBCSN

The Bruins trail the series 3-2, and need a win to force Game 7 on Friday night.

Rask participated in morning skate Wednesday and Coach Bruce Cassidy declared him good to go.

“He’s ready to go. He’s our starting goalie,” Cassidy said. “Let’s hope he’s on early and we play better in front of him.

Jake DeBrusk will return to the Boston lineup, replacing Curtis Lazar, who was injured in the first period of Game 5.

Rookie Jeremy Swayman replaced Rask, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury, for the third period of Game 5. Cassidy confirmed after the game that he made the move as a result of the combination of Rask’s health issues and his play that was likely impacted by those health issues. Rask gave up four goals on 16 shots.

Rask has admitted on several occasions that he’s not 100 percent, but has said he’s healthy enough to play. His performance has mostly backed up that claim. Rask was 6-3 with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage in the postseason entering Game 5.

DeBrusk will join Charlie Coyle and Karson Kuhlman on the third line. Sean Kuraly will move to center between Nick Ritchie and Chris Wagner on the fourth line.

