NEW ORLEANS — Organizers say the 32nd annual New Orleans Film Festival will be held in person this fall.
The New Orleans Film Society made the announcement Wednesday.
The event is scheduled for Nov. 5-21 at venues across the New Orleans area, WGNO-TV reported. It will also include a virtual cinema that will be accessible globally.
Organizers say festival passes are now on sale at the film society’s website.
