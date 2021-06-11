BANGOR — A driver was killed when his sport utility vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier along Interstate 95 in Bangor early Friday, police said.
Anthony Monroe Sr., 39, of Old Town, was pronounced dead, state police said.
His SUV hit a guardrail and then spun into the barrier, troopers said. He was not wearing a seatbelt, they said.
Monroe was the only person in the SUV.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Driver killed in SUV crash on Interstate 95 in Bangor
-
Local & State
Portland to host ribbon cutting ceremony to honor renaming of Portland Expo
-
Sports
French Open: Djokovic ends Nadal’s bid for 14th title
-
Local & State
Freeport municipal offices hit by cyberattack
-
Local & State
Landmark bill, passed by both Maine House and Senate, seeks to sell off fossil fuel investments