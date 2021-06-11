BANGOR — A driver was killed when his sport utility vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier along Interstate 95 in Bangor early Friday, police said.

Anthony Monroe Sr., 39, of Old Town, was pronounced dead, state police said.

His SUV hit a guardrail and then spun into the barrier, troopers said. He was not wearing a seatbelt, they said.

Monroe was the only person in the SUV.

