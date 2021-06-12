A student’s graduation cap, styled after an episode of “Friends,” is seen outside the Watson Arena after the graduation ceremony.

Gary Lawless (left) and Beth Leonard (right) pose for a photo with their goddaughter, Joyelle Himalaya Wester, 18, after graduation.

A pair of bright blue sneakers poke out from underneath a graduate’s gown during the Brunswick High School graduation ceremony.

Alexandra Bunker, 18, poses for a selfie with her grandmother, Heidi Stevens, ahead of graduation.

A graduation cap with the words, “The best is yet to come,” is seen during the Brunswick High School graduation ceremony.

Students walk around Watson Arena before their graduation ceremony on Friday, June 11.

A student poses for a photo ahead of Brunswick High School’s graduation ceremony.

Kendahl Dow, 18, looks back as she poses for photos with friends and family after graduating from Brunswick High School on Friday night.

Family and friends wait for the graduation ceremony to begin inside Watson Arena.

Heidi Stevens embraces her granddaughter, Alexandra Bunker, before Brunswick High School’s graduation.

