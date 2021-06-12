CUMBERLAND — Brady Nolin pitched his second no-hitter of the season and second-seeded Greely advanced to the Class B South baseball final with a 4-0 victory Saturday against No. 3 Wells.

Nolin (9-0) struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk. Four Wells runners reached base – three on third-strike wild pitches and one on a dropped pop-up, but catcher Ryan Kolben threw out two base stealers and picked off a third base runner.

Dawson Jowett and Max Cloutier each hit an RBI single, and Zach Johnston had an RBI double.

Greely improved to 16-3. Wells finished 12-7.

FREEPORT 7, YORK 1: Nathan Abbott lined a two-run homer to fuel a four-run second inning, then homered again to lead off a three-run sixth as the No. 9 Falcons (13-6) cruised past the fifth-seeded Wildcats (12-7) in a Class B South semifinal at York.

Josh Gennaro scored on Austin Mather fielder’s choice in the bottom of the first to account for York’s run.

Freeport starter Anthony Panciocco threw four hitless innings, allowing a run while striking out four, Abbott pitched the final three innings for a save as the Falcons advanced to the regional final Wednesday at St. Joseph’s College against No. 2 Greely.

LACROSSE

GREELY 15, BRUNSWICK 8: David Kenney scored four goals and Spencer Osgood made 15 saves as the 10th-seeded Rangers (7-7) knocked off the second-seeded Dragons (12-2) in a Class B quarterfinal at Brunswick.

Greely recovered quickly after falling behind 3-0, scoring seven of the next eight goals for a 7-4 halftime lead before dominating the second half.

Tommy Bennert added three goals for Greely.

The Dragons were paced by Gus Silverman and Tommy Labbe with two goals apiece.

Greely moves on to face No. 6 Yarmouth on Wednesday.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 11, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Chris Hamblett scored four goals to lead the No. 4 Panthers (9-4) past the fifth-seeded Patriots (7-7) in a Class C quarterfinal at Yarmouth.

Brayden Warde added three goals, Caleb Waterman had two goals and three assists, and Chas Rohde also scored twice.

The Panthers will travel to top-seeded Waynflete for a semifinal on Wednesday.

Sam Tibbetts made 11 saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

WELLS 18, MARANACOOK/WINTHROP/SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 3: The third-seeded Warriors (10-4) jumped out to a 9-0 lead after one quarter and eliminated the sixth-seeded Black Bears (8-6) in a Class C quarterfinal at Wells.

Preston Briggs scored seven goals to lead Wells, which will visit No. 2 Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon for a semifinal on Wednesday. Nathan Bolduc and Gavyn Petrie tallied four goals apiece, and Connor Woodward, Connor Whitten and Eli Steere each scored once.

Tim Worster scored two goals and Wyatt Lyons got one for the Black Bears.

WAYNFLETE 12, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Sam Whipple had five goals and an assist as the top-seeded Flyers (12-1) defeated the eighth-seeded Raiders (7-7) in a Class C quarterfinal in Portland.

Owen Anderson and Nils Burton-Johanson each added two goals and an assist, while Roan Hopkins finished with a goal and three assists. Alex Vest made five saves for the Flyers.

Will Galligan scored for Fryeburg.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »