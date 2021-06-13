SOUTH PORTLAND – Helen A. Keating died peacefully on June 8, 2021, one day after her 98th birthday, at her home on Churchill Road in South Portland.

She was born in Portland on June 7, 1923, the daughter of Henry R. and Eva I. Ahern. She attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School in the class of 1941. She then enrolled in a one year program at Northeastern Business School before starting a job at New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. During World War II, Helen worked at a shipyard in South Portland. After the war, she married Donald C. Keating at Sacred Heart Church and within a few years they moved into a home in South Portland where Helen was a communicant of Holy Cross Church and lived for the remainder of her life. She became a homemaker and she and Don raised three sons.

Helen returned to the workforce when her eldest son entered college in 1970, initially working at Dial Placement Service, then returning to the New England Tel and Tel Co. until her retirement in the mid-1980’s. She and Don were active in their retirement, taking many bus tours throughout the northeast. She volunteered at the gift shop at Mercy Hospital for 25 years. Helen enjoyed knitting and for many years donated 50 pairs of mittens to children in the local area. She was also an avid bridge player, participating in several bridge groups weekly for years.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2003; son, Steven J. Keating in 1978; and a grandson, Brendan J. Keating in 2013.

She is survived by her sons, Robert M. Keating of Vero Beach, Florida, and Dr. Thomas J. Keating of Portland; granddaughter, Kathryn E. Keating of Portland; and grandson Ryan T. Keating of San Mateo, California; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Helen’s life, will take place at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 132 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Helen’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com .

The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the staff of hospice who have been involved in her care over the last few months.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to, Northern Light Mercy Hospital or Northern Light Home Care and Hospice.

