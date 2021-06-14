One man has died after a shooting that injured 13 others early Saturday in downtown Austin as crowds filled the city’s popular entertainment district, police said Sunday.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, died at a hospital shortly after noon Sunday, the Austin Police Department said in a news release. Another person had been in critical condition Saturday, and 12 were in stable condition.

One male suspect was in custody Saturday, and another remained at large, Austin police said. The motive is unclear, interim police chief Joseph Chacon said before the arrest Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, the Austin American-Statement reported that the arrested suspect is a juvenile.

The first report of gunfire came about 1:24 a.m. near the 400 block of East Sixth Street, an area filled with bars and live music venues. Police said the shooter or shooters appear to have started firing randomly into the crowd, and “a large crowd of people began to disperse.”

Authorities told the Statesman that tens of thousands of people may have been in the area at the time, meaning the estimated crowd was close to “pre-pandemic” levels.

“It was very difficult to contain the scene, it was very difficult for EMS to make their way into this crowd,” Chacon told reporters. “And because of the nature of the injuries, officers had to go ahead and use their police vehicles to put some of these shooting victims into their vehicles and transport them themselves.”

Medics with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services responded to what was described by authorities as an “active attack.” Ten people were brought to hospitals by police and medics. Three other people took themselves to hospitals, police said.

Chacon said police are reviewing officers’ body-camera video and that of business surveillance cameras to determine what happened early Saturday. In a news release, the department thanked the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force “for assisting with the arrest of this suspect,” who was in custody Saturday.

The chaotic scene was captured on social media, including one video from KXAN that shows police officers carrying one of the injured victims toward medics.

The shooting is the latest in what data shows to be an increased level of gun violence during the coronavirus pandemic. Gun violence killed nearly 20,000 Americans in 2020, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, which was more than any other year in at least two decades. Some officials have worried that a rise in violent crime this summer could bring about safety concerns as Americans emerge back into society.

Austin Democratic Mayor Steve Adler thanked local authorities for their efforts and noted the shooting reflected the increased violence nationwide.

“The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic,” he tweeted.

The Austin shooting was one of several shootings nationwide Friday and Saturday. In Savannah, Ga., one person was killed, and eight others were injured, including a 2-year-old and 13-year-old, late Friday.

A 29-year-old woman was killed, and 10 other people were injured in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday. The injured victims, who are between ages 23 and 46, are in fair to good condition, police said.

Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati Police Department told WCPO Saturday night that at least four people had been shot in the Ohio city in the evening – two of them children. The 6-year-old and the 8-year-old were in critical condition, and two adults had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the station reported. Few details about the shooting were available.

In Rochester, police said a 14-year-old and a male who “appears to be in his early teens” were shot while walking on a sidewalk Saturday afternoon. The 14-year-old was expected to survive – the other did not.

Columbus, Ga., police on Saturday said they arrested a man suspected of three shootings in their city and neighboring Phenix City, Ala., in a 24-hour span, according to the Ledger-Enquirer. The people who were shot were expected to survive, the newspaper reported.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: