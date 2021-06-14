Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon. 6/21 5 p.m. Broadband Committee

Mon. 6/21 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall/Zoom

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed. 6/23 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Thur. 6/24 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission Meeting

Thur. 6/17 7:30 p.m. Historic District Commission Certificate of Appropriateness Hearing

Tues. 6/22 6:30 p.m. Select Board

Thur. 6/24 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 6/17 7 p.m. Harbor/Waterfront Committee

Mon. 6/21 6 p.m. Town Council Annual Caucus

Mon. 6/21 7 p.m. Town Council Organizational Meeting

Tues. 6/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 6/17 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee

Mon. 6/21 1 p.m. Ordinance Committee

Mon. 6/21 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees 43 South Freeport Road

Mon. 6/21 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Sat. 6/19 9 a.m. Town Meeting 120 Memorial Highway

Tues. 6/22 6 p.m. Select Board Workshop Town Office

Thur. 6/24 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Sat. 6/19 10 a.m. Town Meeting 587 Elmwood Road

Tues. 6/22 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 6/17 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Tues. 6/22 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Wed. 6/23 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee

Wed. 6/23 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur, 6/24 7 p.m. Operations Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

