Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon.  6/21  5 p.m.  Broadband Committee

Mon.  6/21  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Town Hall/Zoom

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed.  6/23  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Thur.  6/24  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  6/17  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission Meeting

Thur.  6/17  7:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission Certificate of Appropriateness Hearing

Tues.  6/22  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Thur.  6/24  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  6/17  7 p.m.  Harbor/Waterfront Committee

Mon.  6/21  6 p.m.  Town Council Annual Caucus

Mon.  6/21  7 p.m.  Town Council Organizational Meeting

Tues.  6/22  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  6/17  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee

Mon.  6/21  1 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

Mon.  6/21  7 p.m.  Sewer District Board of Trustees  43 South Freeport Road

Mon.  6/21  7 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Sat.  6/19  9 a.m.  Town Meeting  120 Memorial Highway

Tues.  6/22  6 p.m.  Select Board Workshop  Town Office

Thur.  6/24  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Sat.  6/19  10 a.m.  Town Meeting  587 Elmwood Road

Tues.  6/22  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  6/17  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Tues.  6/22  7 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Wed.  6/23  7 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee

Wed.  6/23  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur,  6/24  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

