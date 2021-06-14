Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Mon. 6/21 5 p.m. Broadband Committee
Mon. 6/21 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall/Zoom
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Wed. 6/23 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee
Thur. 6/24 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission Meeting
Thur. 6/17 7:30 p.m. Historic District Commission Certificate of Appropriateness Hearing
Tues. 6/22 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Thur. 6/24 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 6/17 7 p.m. Harbor/Waterfront Committee
Mon. 6/21 6 p.m. Town Council Annual Caucus
Mon. 6/21 7 p.m. Town Council Organizational Meeting
Tues. 6/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 6/17 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee
Mon. 6/21 1 p.m. Ordinance Committee
Mon. 6/21 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees 43 South Freeport Road
Mon. 6/21 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Sat. 6/19 9 a.m. Town Meeting 120 Memorial Highway
Tues. 6/22 6 p.m. Select Board Workshop Town Office
Thur. 6/24 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Sat. 6/19 10 a.m. Town Meeting 587 Elmwood Road
Tues. 6/22 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 6/17 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Tues. 6/22 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Wed. 6/23 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee
Wed. 6/23 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur, 6/24 7 p.m. Operations Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
