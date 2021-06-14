On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, Martin Edward Ryan of Wells, loving husband, father, educator, coach and mentor passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at the age of 73.

Marty is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy (Easterbrooks), his daughter, Amy, and her husband Chris Sunday, and son, Tim, and his wife, Jennie Ryan.

A celebration of Marty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday June 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wells. A full obituary can be found at www.bibberfuneral.com, where a message of condolence may be left for the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, Wells.

