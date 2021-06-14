Nicholas Poli, 91, of Kennebunkport, passed away on May 24, 2021. He was born on Oct. 11, 1929 in Biddeford, to Idelina Nicetta and Michelangelo Poli. He graduated from Biddeford High School in 1948.

In 1949, Nick moved to Cape Porpoise. He fell in love with the town and lived there most of his life. Nick owned several businesses throughout his lifetime. In 1957 he and his brother John had the Cape Porpoise Motel built. It was during this period that Nick got his master plumbing license. It was still valid and up to date at the time of his passing. In the 1970’s he was part owner of the Captain’s Landing in Kennebunkport and owner of the Rocky Cove Restaurant in Ogunquit.

He was feisty. In a land/lease dispute he tore down the Rocky Cove Restaurant and walked away. His final restaurant was Poli’s in Wells. He retired from being a restauranteur in 1999. He didn’t actually retire. He returned to his second vocation, plumbing. For the last several years he worked his trade with the help of his good friend, Chuck Reid. He was finally retiring when he passed.

Nick was extremely clever. He could fix anything. He enjoyed a challenge figuring out how something worked and if needed how to fix it. He was always calm and methodical. Nick was very civic minded. He and his good friend, Russell Grethe, started the Wells chapter of the Rotary Club. He was a Paul Harris recipient and prided himself on having perfect attendance.

He volunteered for everything, Meals on Wheels, Rotary blood drives, Rotary chicken barbecues, and Rotary auctions to name a few. Nick was an avid reader. He loved history. He loved to travel and see new things. He and his wife, Joann, traveled to many different states. He was always fascinated by what they saw. He had many friends throughout his lifetime. He was loyal to them and they were to him. His friends and neighbors looked out for him, mowing his lawn, starting his generator during power outages, or just checking in on him. He truly appreciated all.

He loved his family. He was a single father to his two daughters, often commenting in later years that he “grew up” with them. He married his second wife, Joann, in 1969. Joann had five children from her first marriage. Nick embraced them all. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always considered himself a lucky man. He will be missed by many.

Nick is predeceased by his wife, Joann Champion Poli, and his brother, Dominic Poli of Hallandale Beach, Florida. He is survived by his bother, John Poli, his two sisters, Lucy Poli and Sarah-Jane Poli all of Biddeford, as well as his sister-in-laws Marlene Poli of Hallandale Beach and Mary Anne Collard of Norridgewock. Also surviving are his daughters, Nancy Poli and Rita Poli, both of Cape Porpoise, his stepchildren, George Tomlinson and wife Sharon of Biddeford, Linda Hill of Monroe, Louisiana, Wanda Daggett and husband John of Kennebunkport, Debbie Casci and husband Bob of Magnolia, Texas, and Greg Tomlinson of West Kingston, Rhode Island; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

If desired, donations may be made in Nick’s memory to your favorite animal rescue or homeless shelter.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at the American Legion Hall on Route 9 in Kennebunkport on Sunday June 27, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome.

