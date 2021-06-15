As the full-time rector at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Windham, I am aware of the growing number of folks who have lost connection with a vibrant church community during the pandemic. Therefore, post-COVID, this is an invitation to any who find themselves without a caring Christian community at this time, a time of new beginnings and new promise.
If you’d like to awaken or re-awaken your spiritual life – and journey along with others who seek to practice Christian values – we’d love for you to check us out. Our 200-plus parishioners come from many diverse faith backgrounds and span all ages, and you will be warmly welcomed here.
The 8 a.m. Sunday services are recorded live on Facebook. Our 9 a.m. services are indoors and in person. As of this writing, we are requiring that masks be worn.
Please consider joining us.
Blessings,
Rev. Tim Higgins
St. Ann’s Episcopal Church rector
