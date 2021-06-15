PORTLAND – Mabel Erma (Fields) Steele, 92, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at The Cedars in Portland. She was born March 17, 1929, in Buxton a daughter of James and Awilda (Jones) Fields.

Mabel was a longtime Gorham resident and retired from Sebago Moc in Westbrook after 32 years of service. She had many passions in life including country music, playing guitar, singing, playing cards with her family and her cats.

In addition to her parents Mabel was predeceased by five brothers and seven sisters. She is survived by 22 nieces and nephews.

Mabel’s family would like to thank The Cedars and Melanie Desjardins for their care.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday June 16, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 35 Church Street, Westbrook. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland.

To express Condolences or to participate in Mabel’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers gifts in Mabel’s name may be made to The Cedars Patient

Activity Fund

630 Ocean Ave,

Portland, ME 04103,

or Hospice of

Southern Maine

390 US – 1

Scarborough, ME 04074.

