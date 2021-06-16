CHICAGO — Veteran Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Rich Hill says the players’ union “dropped the ball” when it came to this week’s announcement from Major League Baseball about grip-enhancing substances.

MLB said pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games starting Monday for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs.

“I think this falls on the PA, the players’ association,” the 41-year old Hill said before Wednesday’s game at the Chicago White Sox. “I think that this is where something should have been done. The players’ association had the opportunity to work with MLB, and MLB used their strong hand to put it on the players, and that’s unfortunate that this is what happened.”

Hill said it’s a little disheartening that the action was taken without the OK of the players or the union.

“I feel like they should have come together and settled this, and handled it like professionals,” Hill added. “I feel like a rule change in the middle of the season is very difficult for everybody across the league.”

MLB told teams on March 23 it would increase monitoring and initiated steps that included collecting balls taken out of play from every team and analyzing Statcast spin-rate data.

The midseason changes come during the final season of the current collective bargaining agreement between the owners and players, which Hill didn’t rule out as a factor.

“We all know that’s coming, and part of this wants me to think that it’s a distraction to put hitters and pitchers against each other, which again isn’t going to do anything to help grow the game,” Hill said. “We all want what’s best for the game. We want to grow the game.”

The commissioner’s office, responding to record strikeouts and a league batting average at a more than half-century low, said Tuesday that major and minor league umpires will start regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers don’t request inspections.

While suspensions would be with pay, repeat offenders would receive progressive discipline, and teams and club employees would be subject to discipline for failure to comply.

“My argument is that, when it’s a hundred degrees out and humid, we get a rosin bag. When it’s 30 degrees out and freezing cold we get a rosin bag,” Hill said. “I think it’s also been pretty widely said throughout baseball, hitters and pitchers alike, combined, a feel that the rosin bag is not enough.”

Tampa Bay pitcher Tyler Glasnow, diagnosed Tuesday with a partially torn elbow ligament, attributed his injury to adapting ahead of stepped-up enforcement.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

CARDINALS 1, MARLINS 0: Yadier Molina grounded an RBI single down the third-base line in the ninth inning and St. Louis edged visiting Miami to sweep the season series.

Molina’s eighth career regular season walk-off hit came with one out and sent Miami to its fourth straight loss.

Paul Goldschmidt reached on an error by shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. to start the ninth. After Matt Carpenter walked with one out, Molina singled off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (4-6).

The Cardinals went 6-0 against Miami this year for their first season sweep over the Marlins.

REDS 2, BREWERS 1: Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and visiting Cincinnati finished a three-game sweep.

Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season. Milwaukee totaled nine hits and four runs in the series against the Reds.

Mahle (7-2) allowed three hits and a pair of walks over six innings as he surpassed the 10-strikeout mark for the first time this season and fifth of his career. Brad Brach, Sean Doolittle and Lucas Sims completed the five-hitter, with Sims getting the last four outs for his seventh save.

TIGERS 6, ROYALS 5: Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and visiting Detroit beat Kansas City for a three-game sweep.

The Royals have lost six in a row and 11 of 12. Kansas City starter Brady Singer was removed after just three innings with tightness in his pitching shoulder.

WHITE SOX 8, RAYS 7: Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and Chicago beat visiting Tampa Bay, taking 2 of 3 in a matchup of division leaders.

Jose Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White Sox, who’ve won 10 of 13.

Yandy Diaz and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays, who won Monday night’s opener but dropped the next two.

