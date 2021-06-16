U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Maine on Friday to talk with state and tribal leaders about the Biden Administration’s support for public lands.

Haaland will join Gov. Janet Mills and all four members of Maine’s Congressional delegation at Schoodic Point, a smaller and lesser-known part of Acadia National Park located on a peninsula in eastern Hancock County.

The visit kicks off with a special sunrise musical performance by renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma and several Wabanaki musicians at 4:05 a.m.

Haaland, herself a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, will then lead a “talking circle” with Wabanaki cultural leaders and other invited guests at the Schoodic Insititute in Winter Harbor, according to an advisory.

The secretary will hold media availability at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the economic importance of Acadia National Part to the state of Maine and significant investments in public lands and national parks by the Biden administration. The Great American Outdoors Act that passed last year includes funding infrastructure improvements at national parks and monuments, including for a $27 million new maintenance building at Acadia National Park.

Many national parks, Acadia included, have been forced to defer maintenance for years. As recently as 2019, Acadia has put off an estimated $65 million worth of projects to improve the popular tourist destination, which has seen a major increase in visitors in recent years.

Mills and Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden will participate in the press availability as well.

Haaland, a former congresswoman from New Mexico, is the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary. She was confirmed by the Senate in March by a 51-40 vote despite Republican opposition. Collins was one of four Republicans who supported her nomination.

Haaland’s approach is likely to be radically different than Ryan Zinke or David Bernhardt, her predecessors under President Trump. The Washington Post reported this week that Haaland has recommended restoring protections to three national monuments that had been rolled back by former President Trump. They are Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments in Utah, as well as the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument off the coast of Massachusetts.

There had been some concern in 2017 that Maine’s Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument might also be targeted for a reduction in size, but that never happened.

