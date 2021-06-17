A bill that supporters believe could help save Maine’s medical marijuana program from a set of controversial, proposed changes is one step closer to becoming law after it received approval from the Maine House of Representatives late Wednesday.

Co-sponsored by Rep. Lynne Williams, D-Bar Harbor, and Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Aroostook, LD 1242 would place a moratorium on a set of proposed rule changes to the medical program and require the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy to consult caregivers, patients, physicians and medical professionals with experience in the industry before making major changes.

Legislators approved the bill overwhelmingly, 117 to 25.

The Office of Marijuana Policy also would be required to develop a process for hiring consultants to advise on any new rules or proposed changes to the program regulating the state’s No. 1 cash crop.

In January, the regulatory office released a preliminary draft of rule changes to the medical program that officials said were “meant to align the program with state law.”

Among other changes, the proposed rules would require all registered medical cannabis providers, dispensaries and manufacturing facilities to implement a “seed-to-sale” or “track-and-trace” system, currently used in the adult-use program.

That would require providers to track all marijuana plants or harvested marijuana daily from “immature plant” to point of sale or disposal. That would create a record in case of contamination or illness, and also help keep illicit product out of the legal market, and vice versa.

The proposed rule also requires strict security measures, including 24-hour camera surveillance and an alarm system. Surveillance data must be stored for 30 days.

For months, medical marijuana providers, known in the industry as caregivers, have been sounding the alarm bells, worried that the requirements, security systems, alarms, track-and-trace and other new rules will be too expensive for them to survive.

According to LD 1242, the proposed rules go beyond the permitted technical changes and are instead “major changes that warrant legislative involvement and oversight.”

If passed, the bill would change the designation to major substantive, effective July 1, requiring legislative input and a more robust public process for any future rule changes.

The bill also requires that before implementing a statewide electronic portal for caregiver businesses, the department use existing resources to study the economic effects that any new rules or changes may have and how they may impact patient access to medical marijuana.

If passed, The Department of Administrative and Financial Services will also be required to submit a report on its progress to the joint standing committee by Jan. 15, 2022.

Also on Wednesday, the senate approved a similar bill, LD 1319, which would halt any new rules governing the medical marijuana program until Dec. 31, 2023, and would require that in order to make any changes, the office of marijuana policy would need to use existing resources to conduct studies on the economic impact of the rules and how they would affect patient access to medical marijuana.

The bill, proposed by Sen. Matthew Pouliot, R-Kennebec, would also reinstate a cap on the number of medical cannabis dispensaries allowed in Maine. The bill would limit the number of dispensaries to 14 and would require that any new registrant (there are already eight licensed dispensaries) has been a Maine resident for at least four years. The requirement would be in effect until 2025.

The state’s medical marijuana program, which has more than 3,000 registered providers known as caregivers and eight dispensaries, garnered roughly $266 million in sales last year, making cannabis Maine’s most valuable crop.

As amended, the bill also removes the annual third-party audit, allows caregivers to sell plants to qualifying patients and prohibits any statewide portal from tracking the names or birthdates of patients.

The amended version also precludes the Office of Marijuana Policy from requiring video surveillance or security systems for home-based caregivers and creates an exemption for “small-scale caregivers” from the record-keeping requirements.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: