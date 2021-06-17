Thirty-two drivers, mechanics and other workers employed by Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit transit system known as BSOOB voted last week to join the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 714, according to the Associated Press.

BSOOB Transit provides services in Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach as well as a commuter bus service to Portland.

The Associated Press said that the move to unionize comes as workers look to negotiate better wages.

We’ve not been notified” of the vote result, said Interim Director Rod Carpenter on Monday afternoon. “When we get notified, we’ll follow through with the process.”

He said the company read about the decision in a Maine business publication.

BSOOB Transit Committee Chair Greg Tansley did not return an email seeking comment.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: