The state Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy Thursday on a woman who was found dead in Standish the day before, but investigators have not revealed any new details or made any arrests.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Dow Road on Wednesday morning as part of an assault investigation, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Deputies discovered the victim, whom police identified in a statement as 29-year-old Amanda Brown of Standish. The State Police Major Crimes Unit, as well as the Cumberland County and York County sheriff’s offices, are investigating her death.

Moss said Thursday that she could not answer questions about the case and did not know when autopsy results would be available.

Dow Road is a mostly rural residential area off Route 35 on the western side of Standish toward York County. Neighbors declined to speak with a reporter on Thursday. Police tape still surrounded the large home but there was only a lone cruiser still at the scene.

An employee at town hall said she hadn’t heard much about the incident but that everyone in town was worried.

Around the same time the womam’s body was found Wednesday morning, the Maine State Police Tactical Team, the York County Sheriff’s Department, Waterboro EMS and state police negotiators responded to a home near the intersection of Sunrise Lane and Mayfair Way in North Waterboro, Moss said. That afternoon, a man was placed in protective custody and taken to a local hospital.

Moss has declined to say whether the two cases are related. As of Thursday afternoon, that man was out of the hospital and talking to state police, she said. He was not in custody and has not been identified. She did not answer a question about why he was hospitalized and what his injuries were.

Staff writer Diego Lasarte contributed to this story

