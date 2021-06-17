BIDDEFORD — Aurel A. Paquette, 77, of Biddeford, loving husband, father, and Pepere, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born in Biddeford on October 28, 1943, a son of Adelbert and Marie Paule (Gagne) Paquette. Aurel graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1962. It was in this year that he met Lucille Morin, his soon-to-be wife.

Aurel married Lucille on May 2, 1964, at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Saco where they were both active parishioners. The couple had two children, Brian and Nicole.

He was employed throughout the years as a purchasing manager for Gabriel Electronics and Eastern Air Devices. His work enabled him to travel all over the world to many countries including Mexico, France, Haiti, Taiwan, and many more. He loved to share anecdotes with his family about the cultural differences in these areas. His kids would always look forward to the souvenirs.

Aurel’s interest in music started at an early age. He was in a band during the 1960’s and 1970’s. He served as choir director for Notre Dame de Lourdes, directing his choir for Saturday evening Mass. Many people enjoyed hearing him sing “O Holy Night” at the Christmas midnight Mass. He performed as Master of Ceremonies at many weddings and at the La Kermesse in Biddeford for 32 years. He loved people, had an excellent wit, a great sense of humor, and enjoyed making people laugh. His passion was entertaining people. He made many lasting friendships that he cherished and spoke of frequently.

Most of all, Aurel loved his family and the time they spent together, especially with his grandchildren. He loved attending football and soccer games, theatre performances, chorus concerts, Funtown day trips, and going to Old Orchard Beach. In addition, he even enjoyed staying at home, drawing, and pranking the kids — anything to make them smile. He loved trips to Canada, family vacations, and telling a good joke. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Mr. Paquette was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish.

He was predeceased by his parents, Adelbert and Marie Paule (Gagne) Paquette, and infant siblings, Carol and Linda.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lucille Paquette; two children, Brian Paquette and his wife Suzanne, and Nicole Dube (Paquette) and her husband David; and five grandchildren, Jacob, Katherine, Jonathan, Drew, and Joshua. He is also survived by siblings, Jeannine Bolduc and her husband Richard, and Patrick Paquette and his wife Carolyn; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. A Graveside Service will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Aurel’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com.

