STANDISH — There was no extra inning drama for Biddeford High’s softball team on this day.

The second-ranked Tigers used their power to defeat top-ranked Marshwood/Berwick Academy, 5-2, in the Class A South championship game at Bailey Field at St. Joseph’s College.

Biddeford (17-3) will play the Skowhegan-Bangor winner in the Class A state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday here. It will be Biddeford’s fifth appearance in the state game, the first since 2016.

The Hawks (16-4) were appearing in their first regional championship game.

Laura Perreault and Baylor Wilkinson hit home runs for the Tigers, who needed eight innings to defeat Massabesic in the quarterfinals and 14 innings to beat Windham in the semifinals.

With the Tigers holding a tenuous 3-2 lead entering the sixth, junior first baseman Baylor Wilkinson hit a home run over the center field fence to make it 4-2. One out later, Hannah Gosselin got her third hit of the game, a double, and quickly scored on a single by Madison Dineen, making it 5-2.

Biddeford opened the scoring in the second when Hannah Gosselin doubled with one out. She went to third on a passed ball and, when the throw to third skidding into left, scrambled to her feet and raced home for a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers made it 3-0 in the third when Laura Perreault hammered a long two-run home run over the left field fence.

The Hawks got a run back in the bottom of the third on a great hustle play by Raya Anderson. She was on second when Reid Johnson hit a grounder to second. As the Tigers completed a force at second, she kept running all the way home to make it 3-1.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, Marshwood/Berwick got another run on an RBI single by Alisha Dube, cutting Biddeford’s lead to 3-2.

