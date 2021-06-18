A new feature for Wiscasset Art Walk 2021 is Picnics-To-Go, an easy, affordable way to stave off hunger while enjoying everything the evening event has to offer.

Wiscasset restaurants Sarah’s Café, Treats and Mammy’s Bakery will each offer a ‘picnic special’ just for Wiscasset Art Walk. Visitors can visit each restaurant’s website, make a selection from three options, then order and pay online. On Art Walk evening, Thursday, June 24, the bagged meals can be picked up at the restaurant diners ordered from. Seating on sidewalk benches and at a pop-up bistro will be available.

Details are still being finalized, but menu items may include a slice of lobster pizza from Sarah’s Café, quiche or sandwich from Treats, and a vegetarian or meat version of an Italian specialty from Mammy’s Bakery. The price point is expected to be around $15. Ordering deadline is likely to be by noon the day before Wiscasset Art Walk. Please consult each restaurant’s website for final details and ordering information.

Visitors to Wiscasset Art Walk 2021 are reminder that any state mandated COVID-19 precautions will be in effect as well as safety precautions requested by individual shops and galleries. So please bring a mask.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, visit wiscassetartwalk.org or send a message to [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: