According to a recent Wall Street Journal commentary, scientific evidence suggests that the COVID-19 virus came from a lab. “The presence of the double CGG sequence is strong evidence of gene splicing, and the absence of diversity in the public outbreak suggests gain-of-function acceleration,” Dr. Stephen Quay and physicist Richard Muller wrote.

According to an article by Sharyl Attkisson, U.S. taxpayer money did help support gain-of-function research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, even after a ban on U.S. funding for such studies.

In light of information coming forth, an independent investigation is certainly due, in order to find the root cause and learn from this. China will not be eager to cooperate with any investigation of the virus. They failed to contain the outbreak and took weeks to alert the global body.

China should be held accountable for much of the devastation caused by the pandemic. One such legislative proposal being discussed would allow Americans who have been adversely affected to sue the Chinese government. Similar lawsuits against the Saudi Arabian government for the 9/11 terrorist attack were approved by Congress.

This won’t bring back the lives lost, or businesses destroyed, but it will help to bring some justice.

Kevin Landry

Lewiston

