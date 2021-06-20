SANFORD – Luther Edward Graham, 90, passed away on June 14, 2021 in Biddeford. The son of Lester and Evelyn (Kennedy) Graham, he was born in Freeport on Jan. 19, 1931.

He grew up in Yarmouth and his love of cars began as a child when he often played in the garage at his grandfather’s Ford dealership in Freeport. As a teenager after school he worked at the local service station in Yarmouth, where he learned to be a mechanic.

In his senior year of high school, Luther joined the Marine Reserves, and immediately following gradation was enlisted full-time in the U.S. Marines and served his country during the end of WWII and the Korean War.

After he was honorably discharged he returned to his hometown of Yarmouth, and married Ernestine “Pinky” Mansfield. They raised their family in Yarmouth until their divorce in 1968.

He drove a fuel truck for Yarmouth Fuel, and was a volunteer firefighter with the Yarmouth Fire Department. He worked as a designer for Honeywell for 30 years, and then worked for E.R. Warren Company as a salesman until his retirement. He then worked part-time at Unum as a security officer, until finally retiring fully at the age of 75.

He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Celtic’s sports fan. His love of reading included the daily newspaper and a good crime novel. Crossword puzzles, playing Yahtzee, cards, or doing jigsaw puzzles were also favorite pastimes. He enjoyed cooking, something he did throughout his life. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, NCIS, Bluebloods, and Lawrence Welk every Saturday night.

He had a strong love of family, and sense of duty to his country. He was a proud man, who always worked to support himself and family, often working several jobs at a time. He was a wealth of knowledge and possessed exceptional math skills.

A quiet man who liked his home environment, he enjoyed gardening, landscaping and watching the birds. With the help of his daughter, Katherine, he was able to live at his home until the end.

He and his wife Faye were co-presidents of the Maine Campers Association. They made a lot of friends during weekend camping trips throughout their marriage.

Luther was predeceased by his wife, Faye Graham of 44 years; his daughter, Louann and son, Stephan.

He is survived by his daughters Katherine Graham of Scarborough, and Lauren Flaherty of Bridgton, his stepchildren Wanda Hall and her husband Paul Thibodeau, Chuck Hall and his wife Deb, Rick Hall, and Leslie Hall; his 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service on Wednesday, June 23 at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. Arrangements are under the care of Lindquist Funeral Home.

