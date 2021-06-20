Fifteen months. That’s how long Brian Corcoran and his staff at Shamrock Sports and Entertainment have been working on the logistics of the inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open, the professional golf tournament being held this week at Falmouth Country Club.

And they’ve needed every day of it.

The tournament, a new stop on the Korn Ferry Tour – the PGA’s top developmental level – was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Corcoran and others have been trying to figure out how to put on a top-flight event while ensuring safety measures.

“I think while we’re always accustomed to collaboration with state and local officials, especially with an event this size and magnitude, certainly it’s more challenging (during a pandemic),” said Corcoran, the CEO of Shamrock Sports. “We’re usually about less restrictions and more about maximizing the experience with no restrictions.

“But our mantra this year has been, ‘Safety first’ and hopefully we can still provide an experience that will last a lifetime. It’s been an added step.”

Every decision the organizers made was shaped by the pandemic. And that includes recent changes in state regulations.

When Gov. Janet Mills removed outside gathering restrictions and mask mandates in May, Corcoran and his crew went back to work to reshuffle their plans again.

Originally, they were looking to cap attendance at 2,000 fans a day – about half the average attendance at other Korn Ferry Tour events – to comply with state and local COVID-19 safety ordinances. Now, he said, “it will be closer to 2,500 a day.”

“Everything is spread out much more than in the initial 2020 operating plan,” Corcoran said.

Originally, he said, there would have been a fan festival surrounding the clubhouse and the 18th green. Instead, organizers have created what Corcoran calls “micro experiences” for the fans, including smaller fan zones.

“Instead of thousands upon thousands (of fans) standing shoulder-to-shoulder on the 18th green,” said Corcoran, “our fan zone is located on the 18th tee box and the 10th green.”

They are still offering “Bites and Brews” hospitality settings (tickets cost $100 each). Those include culinary and craft brew offerings from local restaurants and breweries. But instead of having it open just once during the day, it has been broken up into three different sessions. So instead of having 500 or so people milling around at once, it’ll be 150 at a time.

“It will be a real showcase of our people and our products,” said Corcoran.

Food trucks will also be available, with social distancing encouraged.

Corcoran said they did not consider returning to the fan festival format when state regulations changed. “It’s still the right thing to do despite loosening of restrictions,” he said. “I think we’re lucky. And I think we’re better served to not have as many people clustered in one area of Falmouth Country Club, but to spread them out.”

The traditional pro-am tournament on Wednesday also has been changed. Instead of a shotgun start, it will include tee times to ensure social distancing. And there will be no celebration gathering after the pro-am. Instead, there will be a half dozen “surprise and delight” sites on the course, where pro-am participants can sample locals foods and drinks while also receiving Maine-inspired gifts.

The one thing that didn’t change was the need for volunteers. And Corcoran said Maine has responded. After a slow start, he said they have filled the 250 or so volunteer positions needed to put on the tournament, though he noted last week they were still seeking “personalities to announce players on the first tee box.”

Otherwise, volunteer positions such as marshals (keeping the spectators behind the ropes lining the course), scorers, ambassadors (to greet guests), and in transportation services have all been filled.

“If there is one thing we can proudly say going into event, the community support and the corporate support has been unwavered,” said Corcoran. “We have a very proud and committed volunteer base.”

And, Corcoran stressed, they’re committed to making this inaugural event a memorial one, with the hopes of making future tournaments even better. The Live and Work in Maine Open is scheduled for a five-year run through 2025.

“We all realize, and it’s not just my staff but the sponsors, volunteers and everyone involved, that we’ve got a chance to raise our glasses (for a toast to their hard work) and hopefully create lifelong memories,” said Corcoran. “Like the TD Bank Beach to Beacon and the Dempsey Challenge, we hope to join those other significant events that have put Maine on the map.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: