The sound of a ball smacking a glove or a bat, feet pounding up dust, fans cheering on a warm evening, it's all ours again as life returns to normal. Peruse these Portland Press Herald photographs of high school sports this spring season.

In photos: Highlights of the season’s high school sports

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Cape Elizabeth swimmers hold their masks up to their faces as they walk back from the pool during a virtual swim meet at Richards Community Pool on February 17. Due to the pandemic, swimmers only compete against the clock this year. The times are compared, usually with other teams competing on different days in their own pools. Buy this Photo

Photo by Ben McCanna

Falmouth’s Jonah Eng collides with Thornton Academy’s Alexander St. John on April 27, boysÕ lacrosse at Falmouth. Buy this Photo

Photo by Ben McCanna

Kennebunk’s Elized Soule is checked by Scarborough’s Sam Rumelhart on May 7 at Scarborough. Buy this Photo

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

The Scarborough bench reacts to the action during a big bottom of the fifth inning where they scored eight runs against South Portland on May 18. Buy this Photo

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Thornton Academy’s Cody Bowker pumps his fist after striking his 12th batter to end the game May 20 in South Portland. Bowker gave up only one hit in the game. Buy this Photo

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Yarmouth’s Natalie Teare hugs teammate Aine Powers #11 after Powers scored a goal for Yarmouth May 28. On the right joining the celebration is Annie Bergeron. Buy this Photo

Photo by Ben McCanna

Olivia Marsanskis of Greely High School clears the bar in the girls’ pole vault during the Western Maine Conference track and field championships at Lake Region High in Naples on May 29. Marsanskis took first place with a height of 9 feet. Buy this Photo

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Cape Elizabeth players swarm around Julia Torre as she crosses home plate after hitting a two-run homer against York June 2. Buy this Photo

Photo by Ben McCanna

Scarborough’s Zachary Barry reacts after winning the 800 meter run during the Class A track and field championships at Massabesic High School in Waterboro on June 5. Buy this Photo

Photo by Ben McCanna

Edward Little’s Jacob Jackson clears the bar during the boys’ high jump during track and field championships in Waterboro on June 5. Jackson placed with a height of 6 feet two inches. Buy this Photo

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Thornton AcademyÕs Henry Lausier (4) steals third before WindhamÕs Alex Wing (34) can get to him on June 8. Thornton Academy won 1-0. Buy this Photo

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Neighbors watch the Thornton Academy vs. South Portland softball game from their backyard on June 8. Buy this Photo

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Thornton Academy players run in celebration toward their teammate Jessica Dow (10) who slid into home to win the game against South Portland on June 8, 2021. Thornton Academy won in extra innings 4-3. Buy this Photo

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Kennebunk’s Owen Chestnut competes in the #1 doubles against Thornton Academy during the Regional Tennis Championships in Lewiston June 9. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

Natalie Singer of Marshwood loses the ball under pressure from Amy MacDonald, left, Grace Veroneau of Thornton Academy on June 9. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

Jazzmyn Goff of Thornton Academy makes a save in the second half during lacrosse game in South Berwick on June 9. Buy this Photo

Photo by Brianna Soukup

CheverusÕ Nicolas Giancotti slides into home base scoring the winning run for Cheverus in the 10th inning of the playoff game against Portland on June 10 in Portland. Buy this Photo

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Portland pitcher Dante Tocci reacts after losing to Cheverus 1-0 in their playoff game on June 10. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

Hannah Gosselin of Biddeford makes a throw to second to get the lead runner during a game against Massabesic on June 10. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

Casey Morais of Massabesic tags out Charlotte Donovan of Biddeford as she attempts to steal a base during a June 10 game. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

Biddeford teammates celebrate after coming back to erase a two-run Massabesic lead in the 8th inning and advance to the Class A South semifinal on June 10. Buy this Photo

Photo by Ben McCanna

Biddeford’s Alexis Libby tags out Windham’s Ellie Miller at third base in Biddeford on June 11. Buy this Photo

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Scarborough players celebrate their 12-9 win against Massabesic in their semi-final game on June 11. Buy this Photo

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Scarborough Head Coach Emily Field becomes emotional as her players run toward her in celebration after their 12-9 win against Massabesic on June 11. Buy this Photo

Photo by Ben McCanna

Greely’s Jennifer Medrano looks for an open teammate while maneuvering around Brunswick’s Greta Trapp at Cumberland on June 12. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

Brady Cormier of Cheverus completes a double as the ball escapes Andrew Heffernan of South Portland in the sixth inning. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

Bradley McMains of South Portland makes a diving catch to preserve South PortlandÕs 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, against Cheverus. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

Nolan Hobbs, left, and Noah Dreifus of South Portland celebrate after defeating Cheverus 2-1 on June 12. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

South Portland players tip their caps to the Cheverus team after coming back to win the game and advance on June 12. Buy this Photo

Photo by Ben McCanna

Windham’s Riley Beem takes a shot on Falmouth during the Class A North girlsÕ lacrosse championship game on June 15 in Falmouth. Buy this Photo

Photo by Gregory Rec

Liam Sheff of Greely applies the tag to Keigan Shea of Freeport before he could make it back to first base in a pickle play during the Class B South baseball championship in Standish on June 16. Buy this Photo

Photo by Gregory Rec

Zachary Johnston of Greely watches a pitch during the Class B South baseball championship against Freeport in Standish on June 16. Buy this Photo

Photo by Gregory Rec

Freeport players and fans celebrate after FreeportÕs victory over Greely in the Class B South baseball championship in Standish on June 16. Buy this Photo

Photo by Gregory Rec

From left Julia Torre, Anna Cornell and Kat Callahan of Cape Elizabeth celebrate their victory over Fryeburg Academy in the Class B South softball championship in Standish on June 16. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

Sam Whipple of Waynflete finds room for a shot between Alex Wignall, left, and Chas Rohde of NYA during a Class C boys lacrosse semifinal. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

Waynflete keeper Alex Vest, left, celebrates with defenseman Ben Adey after they defeated NYA 11-4 in the boys lacrosse. Class C semifinal in Portland on June 16. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

Jadyn Eastman of Marshwood leaps over Alexis Libby after tagging her out at second base to end the second inning of the Class A South softball championship game. Buy this Photo

Photo by Brianna Soukup

South PortlandÕs Richard Gilboy (12) tags Thornton AcademyÕs Michael McLeer (3) out as he tries to slide back on to first base during the Class A South championship baseball game on June 17. Buy this Photo

Photo by Brianna Soukup

South Portland players run up to celebrate with pitcher Bradley McMains (18) after they won the Class A South championship game against Thornton Academy on June 17. Buy this Photo

Photo by Brianna Soukup

South PortlandÕs Anthony Nixon jumps up on to the crowd of students celebrating their win against Thornton Academy in the Class A South championship game on June 17. Buy this Photo

