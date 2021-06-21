Pete Kilpatrick

7:30 p.m. Friday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., $10. camdenoperahouse.com

Singer-songwriter Pete Kilpatrick streamed shows from his home for 66 consecutive weeks during the pandemic. Here’s a chance to see him in the flesh on the Camden Opera House stage. His latest album is the acoustic “Back Roads,” released this year. If you’d still rather watch from home, just head to the Camden Opera House Facebook page for the livestream.

GoldenOak with Oshima Brothers

7 p.m. Friday. Outdoors at Narrow Gauge Cinema, 123 Narrow Gauge Square, Farmington, $15 to $80. eventbrite.com

Indie-folk and Americana act GoldenOak, fronted by siblings Zak and Lena Kendall, celebrate the release of their new album “Room to Grow” with an outdoor show. Speaking of siblings, the opening set will be from folk-pop duo Oshima Brothers comprised of Sean and Jamie Oshima. Bring your own low-back lawn chairs or folding camp-style chairs and blankets and be ready for a fabulous night in Farmington from a pair of stellar Maine bands.

Bill Kirchen

6 p.m. Saturday. Lenny’s at Hawkes Plaza, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Call for tickets (207) 591-0117. On Facebook.

Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen is a country rock band that released its debut album 50 years ago. Singer and guitarist Bill Kirchen is one of the founding members, and he’ll be accompanied by Jay Peterson for a show at Lenny’s. Peterson is a guitarist and sign artist whose credits include the 30-foot mural of Maine musical icons Lenny Breau and Dick Curless on the wall at Lenny’s. Opening the show is rockabilly trio Memphis Lightning featuring guest Sean Mencher. The show kicks off with a brief talk led by Peter Guralnich, author of the new book “Looking to Get Lost: Adventures in Music and Writing.”

