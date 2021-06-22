CHEBEAGUE – Dianne Webber Calder was born on Sept. 30, 1936 in Freeport and died June 12, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents Milton and Leah (Hamilton) Webber, her sister Marianne Webber Brenton and her husband of 65 years Richard “Dick” Calder.

Dianne and Dick were high school sweethearts, married in October 1955 and lived their whole lives together on Chebeague Island, where they had four children and so many adventures.

Dianne was a very active member of the Chebeague community. She was a lifetime member of the Chebeague Fire Department, Chebeague Methodist Church, The Ladies Aid group, the Island Grange and the Chebeague Cemetery Association. Dianne also sat on many committees including the Stephen Ross Scholarship Fund.

Dianne was always happy to step in and help with anything on the island and devoted her time to family, friends and various causes.

After graduating from Chebeague Island School, Dianne had jobs showcasing her typing skills and bubbly personality. She worked many years for the Chebeague Transportation Company as well as with her husband Dick’s lawn care business. She could often be seen smiling as she drove her lawn mower by. Dianne was also involved in numerous fundraisers for her beloved island community.

She loved deeply, cared immensely and made everyone who knew her smile, whether it be by singing, telling stories of blueberrying Downeast with Dick or simply remembering the good times while drinking coffee on their porch. Dianne made everyone feel so welcome into their home and her kindness and giving nature will always be remembered.

The family wishes to thank all her friends, relatives, The Island Commons and The Cedars for all the care, compassion and support given especially during the last few years. She will be greatly missed.

Dianne is survived by her four children, Leanne Calder Libby, Milton (and Alicia) Calder, Thomas Calder, and Kevin (and Donna Martin) Calder.

Also by her seven grandchildren, Gail and Scott Libby, Tracy Calder, Timothy Calder, Tiffany Calder, Alexander (and Jessica) Calder and Julia Calder as well as her two great-granddaughters, Maya Hazel and Nora Marley Calder. Dianne will be missed by her loving nieces and nephews who she always considered to be like her own children.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A service on Chebeague Island will be planned for a later date.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Diane’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

Donations may be made in Dianne’s memory to:

The Island Commons

132 Littlefield Rd

Chebeague Island, ME 04017

(checks payable to The Island Commons) or to:

Maine Community Foundation

245 Main St.

Ellsworth, ME 04605 (checks payable to Maine Community Foundation with a memo notation on the check for the Stephen Ross Scholarship Fund)

Guest Book