Police say an 87-year-old Lewiston woman was killed Tuesday as a result of a collision involving a tractor trailer truck and sedan.

Police said they responded to the crash at about noon at the intersection of Route 196 and Littlefield Road.

Juliette Ouellette was driving a 2012 black Toyota Avalon, and had pulled out of Littlefield Road onto Route 196 and collided with a 2014 Kenworth tractor trailer driven by Lewis Phillips, 77, of Wilton.

Ouellette, the sole occupant of the Toyota, was declared dead at the scene.

Phillips was not injured.

Police say several people stopped to assist at the accident before first responders arrived.

Route 196 was closed for four hours while the crash was investigated.

Lisbon Police Department, Lisbon Fire Department, Lisbon Emergency, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police responded to assist. The Androscoggin County Sheriff Department’s Accident Reconstructionist team and Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit were also called to assist the investigation.

Anyone that may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Lisbon Police Department at (207) 353-2500 ext. 1 to speak to Det. Richard St. Amant.

