Chase Bank opened its first branch in Maine on Wednesday, a 3,000-square-foot location on Congress Street. The branch’s opening is part of a longer-term effort to build a stronger presence in the state, with plans to open four more branches by the end of 2022 in Westbrook, Saco, Yarmouth and Falmouth.

The bank currently serves 235,000 customers and almost 10,000 businesses in Maine.

“Our company has been building a presence in Maine for a few years now,” said Laura Cortese, Chase market director for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, in a statement. “And now we are bringing the power of our branches. The response has been very, very strong.”

To celebrate the opening, Chase is making a $5,000 donation to a program run by Avesta Housing, a Portland-based nonprofit affordable housing provider, that provides financial counseling for renters, aspiring homeowners and owners struggling to keep their homes.

“Avesta Housing is a valuable resource working tirelessly to ensure people have access to safe, secure housing and I’m proud we can support their work,” said branch manager Kelly Eberly. “Portland is a thriving place and we are committed to engaging and collaborating with leaders like Avesta Housing to help address the needs of this incredible community.”

