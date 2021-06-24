Chase Bank opened its first branch in Maine on Wednesday, a 3,000-square-foot location on Congress Street. The branch’s opening is part of a longer-term effort to build a stronger presence in the state, with plans to open four more branches by the end of 2022 in Westbrook, Saco, Yarmouth and Falmouth.
The bank currently serves 235,000 customers and almost 10,000 businesses in Maine.
“Our company has been building a presence in Maine for a few years now,” said Laura Cortese, Chase market director for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, in a statement. “And now we are bringing the power of our branches. The response has been very, very strong.”
To celebrate the opening, Chase is making a $5,000 donation to a program run by Avesta Housing, a Portland-based nonprofit affordable housing provider, that provides financial counseling for renters, aspiring homeowners and owners struggling to keep their homes.
“Avesta Housing is a valuable resource working tirelessly to ensure people have access to safe, secure housing and I’m proud we can support their work,” said branch manager Kelly Eberly. “Portland is a thriving place and we are committed to engaging and collaborating with leaders like Avesta Housing to help address the needs of this incredible community.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Virginia-based firm signs first major deal with Brunswick aerospace company
-
Nation & World
Biden, senators ‘have a deal’ on $953 billion bipartisan infrastructure plan
-
Sports
Leaderboard for the Live and Work in Maine Open
-
Cops & Courts
Man pleads guilty to putting razor blades in pizza dough at Saco Hannaford
-
Business
U.S. economy grew 6.4% in 1st quarter, and it’s likely just the start
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.