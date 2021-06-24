PURPOODOCK
Women — Class A — Gross: Marla LeBlanc, 89. Net: Bobbie White, 94-74.
Class B — Gross: Sue McGinn, 100. Net: Anne Curry, 108-78.
Class C — Gross: Marcia Livada, 119-79.
WILLOWDALE
Women’s Association — Odd Holes — Gross: Lee Shevenell, 38; Gail Prince, 46 (mc). Net: M.E. Jones, 23; Jean Conley, 31.
