Skowhegan resident Nancy Dickson had been following her husband, John, by car, until they suddenly became separated.

“She got lost at a light, and when she went past the light I couldn’t catch up to her to find out where she went,” said John Dickson, 72.

Maine Silver Alerts: 2015-2021 2015: 2

2016: 16

2017: 18

2018: 10

2019: 10

2020: 23

2021 so far: 20

Without her phone and medication, state authorities issued a Silver Alert on May 17 for Nancy Dickson, 69, who has dementia. She was found safe the next morning.

The search for Dickson, who was found on Madison Avenue in Skowhegan the next morning, was one of 20 Silver Alerts statewide in 2021 thus far, which is on pace to reach the most alerts in a single year.

Officials aren’t exactly sure why the state is pacing to set a record number of the alerts at this midpoint of the year, but believe increased awareness and promotion of the 11-year-old program may be playing a role.

“There’s nothing that sticks out like a sore thumb that would tell us the reasoning why,” said Brodie Hinckley, director of the state’s Consolidated Communications Center in Augusta. “The only thing that I can think if is because they’ve been so frequent, the more they get out there the more people use them.”

Silver Alerts are issued when a “confused adult with dementia or developmental disabilities is missing,” according to the state’s website. Instituted in 2010 by the Maine State Police, issued Silver Alerts reached a record high 23 in 2020. With 20 already this year, including six in each of the last two months, the state record for most Silver Alerts will be reset in 2021.

Nationally, other states are seeing increased use of such an alert system as well. According to the American Silver Alert Coalition, 35 states and New York City have a Silver Alert program or something similar. Like Maine, Florida is also on pace this year to have a record amount of Silver Alerts in 2021.

The state does not track any specific data on the impact or efficacy of the Silver Alerts resulting in missing people being found, a Maine State Police spokesperson said.

The Dicksons were in the Lewiston/Auburn area purchasing a new vehicle on the day they became separated. Nancy Dickson was supposed to follow her husband, but they split paths in traffic. After driving around the Lewiston and Auburn area, and then to their daughter’s house in Turner, John Dickson called the Skowhegan Police Department, who asked the state to issue a Silver Alert. A search ensued, and Dickson was kept abreast of the process throughout.

“They called me and told me she was stopped in Bridgton getting fuel, but she drove off and they didn’t catch her,” he said. “7 a.m. the next morning, the police were sitting in my doorway and said, ‘Good news, we found your wife.'”

The criteria for Silver Alerts is set to expand to a larger demographic, including missing people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Passed and signed into law last month, L.D. 28 updates the program to include the larger group of missing, endangered people.

Hinckley disputes notions that COVID-19 restrictions being lifted and more people going out are a cause more Silver Alerts in recent months. Silver Alerts are issued when a law enforcement agency reaches out to the Bangor Regional Communication Center. For an alert to be initiated, there must have been an exhaustive local search done first, Hinckley said.

“If we’re putting them out, people are noticing this is an option. It’s good and bad,” Hinckley said. “We want to get out that this is available for use when it is needed to.”

John Dickson said he was a bit hesitant to call and ask his local police department to request the Silver Alert, but he knew he had to.

“Nothing but good,” Dickson said. “Their work was wonderful.”

