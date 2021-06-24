BETHESDA, Md. –

Humayun Mirza, of Bethesda, Md., passed away June 13, 2021. Born in 1929, the son of Islander and Rifaat Mirza, of the first president of Pakistan. Iskander lived through colonial England and Partition and cold showers.

Graduate of the prestigious Doone School in India, London school of economics and Harvard Business School. 30 years at World Bank rising to VP. Working in South/Central America mostly. Lived in Bethesda, Md. for 67 years becoming a citizen more recently. Married in 1954 to Maines governor and ambassador to Pakistan’s daughter, Josephine h Detmer or Dodie (was Hildreth.) Had Zareen Taj Mirza.

He married again having another daughter. Then again to Marília 1976.

Humayun loved life and gave much to it. He published two books. He enjoyed tennis, hunting, gardening, boating and fencing and his family. He visited Maine each summer at least once after 1997 for nearly 20 years. Daughter, Zareen, Dodie and he would reminisce for at least three hours every morning at the breakfast table, laughing and sharing in glee. Zareen and Dodie admit these were probably the best times of their lives and I believe Humayun agreed. His humor was amazing, surpassing any heights of humor known.

He is survived by Dodie and her daughter, Zareen; Marilia, his second wife, and his daughter from her and her children.

His parents predeceased him; as brother Enver, his sisters Nurjehan, Taj, Fakhrie (and her son Abas) and Zeenat, and his son, Enver, from Dodie.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that when you enjoy flowers think of him, please! He adored planting them and did so beautifully

