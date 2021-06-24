FALMOUTH – Pamela M. Carroll passed peacefully June 16, 2021 after an illness. She was born in Portland December 1944 to Virginia R. McCann and Stanley E. McCann Sr.

She worked her entire life in the insurance industry before retiring after 40+ years.

She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Carroll Sr. and daughter Terry Brownewell. She is survived by her son Ronald Carroll Jr.; and her grandsons Alex Brownewell Jr. and Eric Brownewell.

She enjoyed working with/for the Falmouth Congregational Church. She especially enjoyed time with her grandsons.

A graveside service for Pamela will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25. 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Augusta.

To share memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to the:

Maine Cancer

Foundation or:

Maine Alzheimer’s Association

