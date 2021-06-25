Maine’s congressional delegation announced Friday that the state has been awarded more than $45 million in federal funding to rehabilitate 14 bridges.

The bridges are located in Benedicta, Medway, Howland, Bangor, Hampden and Pittsfield.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden announced the award Friday in a news release. They described the bridges as “at the end of their useful lives” and “structurally deficient.” The release said freight transportation might have to be detoured more than 100 miles in some areas without these updates.

“The people of Maine rely heavily on the routes these bridges serve to get to work, go to school, and access health care and other essential services. These bridges are also essential to our freight network, providing access to the northernmost parts of Maine and to Canada,” the delegation said in a joint statement. “This project to rehabilitate these bridges will improve the efficiency of Maine’s transportation system, preserve and create jobs, enhance Maine’s ability to compete in national and international markets, and deliver direct benefits to families and businesses across the state.”

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called Collins to notify her of the grant, which comes from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding American Program.

“These bridges are part of Maine’s National Highway System and represent programmed ‘must-do’ work to assure the safety and economic prosperity of Maine people,” Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce A. Van Note said in the news release. “We are grateful to Senator Collins for her continued advocacy for infrastructure needs in Maine because, without this grant, MaineDOT would have had to scale back other work to get these bridge projects done.”

