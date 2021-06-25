WESTBROOK – Jeanne Louise Lagueux LeClair passed away at her home June 22, 2021 with her family by her side. She was a daughter of Maurice and Louise Lagueux.

Jeanne grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School in 1956 and went to work for the telephone company. On August 20, 1960 Jeanne married Harry LeClair and had two sons Michael and Mark. She was a stay at home mom until the boys were in high school and then she worked for Shaw’s supermarket until her retirement.

Jeanne was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband Harry LeClair Jr; children Michael and his wife Angela, Mark and his wife Donna; seven grandchildren, David and his wife Jess, Joseph and his wife Ally, Elizabeth and partner Griffin, Hannah and partner Cole, Heath and his wife Candace, Reece and his wife Cameo, Courtney and her partner Michael. Jeanne also had five great- grandchildren, Tucker, Carter, Jack and Brynn, and Mia.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for Jeanne’s care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish 268 Brown St., Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Jeanne’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

﻿

Guest Book