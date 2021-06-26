I have just come to live in Portland from another state, and, unfortunately, what struck me first was the sheer number of cigarette butts on the streets and sidewalks and in the gutters.

They are everywhere! Don’t smokers realize that this is litter? I often pick up trash when I am out on a walk and put it in the proper place, but there are too many butts to pick up.

Perhaps a good deed would be for Scout troops to go around and pick them up, or Portland could have a campaign about not throwing cigarette butts on the ground. It’s really not a good look for your city, which is otherwise beautiful and a great place to live.

Megan Holt

Portland

