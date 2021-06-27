If you have been thinking about bringing a new furry friend into your home, it’s the purrr-fect time for you to get one.

American Humane, the nation’s largest animal welfare organization, celebrates Adopt-A-Cat Month each June. This year, the organization is urging animal lovers to celebrate by visiting their local animal shelters and adopting a cat – or two.

“Local shelters are full of cats and kittens in need of loving homes, and with the high of kitten season coming up, many more will be added,” said Kate Griffith, spokeswoman for Midcoast Humane, an animal rescue and adoption organization with locations in Brunswick and Edgecomb. “There is always a tremendous demand for kittens, and we can rarely fill all of the requests we receive. As soon as kittens become available to adopt, they are immediately spoken for.”

The shelter reported 71 adoptions so far this month, which is 26 more than this time last year. However, adoptions for the year dropped to 1,066 cats in 2020 from 1,536 in 2019.

“We were closed to the public last year. Our busiest months for cat adoption are still ahead of us, so I anticipate that there will be many more adoptions ahead.” Griffith said.

According to Griffith, cats make great pets for just about anyone.

“Cats love unconditionally and provide great companionship,” She said. “They often have distinct and funny personalities. Not to mention they are typically quieter, cleaner and more low-maintenance than dogs, so they make great pets for people with limited free time or smaller living spaces.”

“It’s been a blessing,” said Tina Morgan, who recently adopted Rose, an adult cat from Midcoast Humane. “It’s very fulfilling to adopt an older cat. Adult cats most often get overlooked time and time again as they await adoption. Many times, they don’t even get the chance to be adopted. These great pets are also equally deserving to find a home as kittens. In these older cats, there lies a wealth of love just waiting to fill a home.”

According to PetPoint, which collects data on animals in shelters, the total intakes of all cats into animal welfare organizations equaled 82,409 during May 2021, which represents a 27.3% increase from May 2020.

Samantha Bell, a cat expert at Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare nonprofit that operates no kill shelters nationwide said, National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month is a great way to bring awareness to cats still waiting for a home.

By adopting a cat, you’re not only saving that particular cat, but you also make space for the next cat coming into a shelter,” said Bell. “Adoption is also very cost-effective, as cats are vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home with you for a low fee.”

However, she mentioned, cats are the most at-risk pets across the US, accounting for 69 percent of animals killed in shelters. “In animal shelters cats are twice more likely to be killed for space than dogs, so there is double the need to adopt cats,” said Bell. “There are many wonderful cats in shelters right now and they need homes. It just helps to contribute to the overall welfare of our nation in giving us to be in a place where we don’t have to kill animals for a space.

Adoption isn’t the only way to make a positive impact, said Bell. “Fostering would be a huge help because that gets them out of the shelter environment.”

Bell noted that it’s important to keep an open mind while adopting a cat.

“Don’t get hung up on color, sex or age. Not all cats’ personalities fit into stereotypes,” Bell said. “Every cat is an individual, so don’t discount a cat because they aren’t male or female or orange or fluffy. By doing so, you’ll have the best odds of finding a great match.”

