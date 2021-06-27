MSGA
at Bridgton Highlands CC
Back — Gross: Brian J Bilodeau, 74; Mitch Orser, 74; Joe Hamilton, 77; Luke Ruffing, 77. Net: Paul Champagne, 69; Paul Lindahl, 70; Ace Haseltine, 73; Tim Mariano, 74; Ty Cowan, 74. Seniors — Gross: Tom Bean, 74; Keith Lefebvre, 75; Scott Dewitt, 75; Keith Patterson, 78; Ron Dery, 78. Net: Ray Ross, 72; F Mike Johnson, 72; Zibby Puleio 73; Billy Oxley 73.
Front — Ages 58-69 — Gross: Sonny Ecker, 78; Mike MacKinnon, 80; Reid Birdsall, 80. Net: Wayne Hackett, 69; James Thombs, 72; Mike Stuart, 75; Ron Looman, 75. 70+ — Gross: Gervais Dube, 80; John Collins, 83; Bill Donovan, 84. Net: Ed Schencks, 71; Ross Deacon, 73; Vic Gaudreau, 73.
Team — 1 of 4 — Gross: Keith Patterson/Scott Dewitt/Ron Dery/Steve Bouthot, 66.
Team Stableford — 2 of 4: Ben Roberts/Dan Hudson/Ace Haseltine/Jordan Jones, 100 points; Don Lavallee/Paul Champagne/Skip Bertin/Scott Jones, 100; Ed Schencks/James Dillon/Bill McGuire/Mike Perreault, 100; Steve Brunette/Paul Renaud/John Morin/Ross Deacon, 100; Rick Simonds/F Mike Johnson/Bob Morrill/Dave Chadbourne 100, Robert Davies/Matt Townsend/Peter Serafin/Mitch Orser, 100.
Skins — Back — Gross: Seward Matel, 3, #1; Robert Davies, 3, #3; Joe Hamilton, 3, #4; Darren Nelson, 2, #9. Net: Mike Johnson, 1, #13; Marc Chantigny, 2, #14; Justin Stewart, 3, #18. Front — Gross: John Allen, 3, #3; Ron Looman, 3, #5; William McGuire, 2, #10; Gervais Dube, 3, #11; Whit Lesure, 4, #18. Net: Ross Deacon, 1, #2.
Pins — Blue Tees — 2nd hole: Paul Cloutier, 0 feet-9 inches. 8th: Tom W Cloutier, 7-9. 10th: Tom Bean, 10-6. 13th: Jim Caron, 4-11. White Tees — 2nd: Mike Stuart, 3-6. 8th: Dennis Dery, 5-5. 10th: James Thombs, 14-0. 13th: Jim Raye 6-9.
