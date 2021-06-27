TENNIS

Serena Williams said she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics, but did not want to say why during her pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday.

Williams, 39, has won four gold medals at past Summer Games for the United States – in both singles and doubles at the 2012 London Olympics, and in doubles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics.

All of her doubles golds were won with her older sister, Venus.

Other top tennis players such as Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem also have said they’ll skip the trip to Japan, where the Olympics open on July 23. Roger Federer said Saturday he hasn’t decided whether to participate in the Tokyo Games and will figure that out after he sees how things go at Wimbledon.

SOCCER

EURO 2020: Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick scored second-half goals to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Budapest, Hungary, and a place in the quarterfinals.

Netherlands central defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a handball in the 55th minute when under pressure from Schick. The red card was given following a video review.

Holes then put the Czechs ahead in the 68th minute with a powerful close-range header. In the 80th minute, Holes sprinted into the left of the penalty area and squared the ball to set up Schick’s fourth goal of the tournament.

Only Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals at Euro 2020 with five.

The Czechs will next face Denmark in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

HOCKEY

NHL: Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and didn’t travel with the team to Tampa Bay on Sunday, a day before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.

It’s unclear whether Armia tested positive. He spent 19 days in the protocol in March and April after contracting the British variant.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Mathieu Van der Poel snatched the race leader’s yellow jersey with a win in the second stage into Perros-Guirec, France.

Van der Poel, the grandson of Tour great Raymond Poulidor, attacked in the sharp climb leading to the finish line at Mur de Bretagne to drop world champion Julian Alaphilippe, who won the first stage on Saturday.

Van der Poel sealed his maiden stage win ahead of last year’s champion, Tadej Pogacar, with Primoz Roglic completing the podium.

Thanks to a time bonus, Van der Poel leads the general classification. He is eight seconds ahead of Alaphilippe and 13 ahead of Pogacar.

The peloton will remain in Brittany for Monday’s Stage 3, a flat trek between Lorient and Pontivy that is tailor-made for sprinters.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Championship leader Max Verstappen dominated the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, to win back-to-back races for the first time in his career.

With a clean start from pole, the Red Bull driver denied Lewis Hamilton an early attack, and he remained ahead for the entire race, beating his Mercedes rival by more than 35 seconds.

Hamilton’s teammate, Valtteri Bottas, finished third ahead of Sergio Perez as Red Bull and Mercedes occupied the top four places once more.

XFINITY: Austin Cindric won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, holding off a hard-charging Ty Gibbs at Pocono Raceway.

Gibbs was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »