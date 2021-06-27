ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Angels stopped a five-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Sunday.

Ohtani hit an opposite-field shot to left in the ninth off Pete Fairbanks. He also had a run-scoring double in the sixth and a tying RBI triple during the Angels’ two-run seventh inning.

Ohtani has 46 extra-base hits this season.

Phil Gosselin put the Angels up 5-4 with his leadoff homer in the eighth against Matt Wisler (1-3).

Tony Watson (3-3) worked one inning for the win, and Raisel Iglesias got four outs for his 13th save.

Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays, who had won four in a row.

MARINERS 3, WHITE SOX 2: Seattle reliever Hector Santiago was ejected after he was checked by the umpires as part of baseball’s new sticky substance protocols, and the Mariners won the resumption of a suspended game in Chicago.

Santiago was stopped as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out.

The 33-year-old left-hander said after the game that what the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat. He had used rosin to stop the sweat from dripping on both his arms on a humid day.

“I think once they take it back and check, it’s just sweat and rosin,” Santiago said. “They’re going to inspect it and all this science stuff and it’s going to be sweat and rosin.”

Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle, which improved to 10-2 in its last 12 games.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 2: Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate, and Minnesota won at home.

Cleveland Manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone and was being treated at a hospital.

Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement chased a popup in short right field in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Jorge Polanco. Naylor went flying after the collision and had his right foot catch underneath him, twisting the foot the wrong way.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and Toronto won in Buffalo, New York.

TIGERS 2, ASTROS 1: Robbie Grossman’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run and Detroit split a four-game series against visiting Houston.

RANGERS 4, ROYALS 1: Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and Texas finished a three-game sweep against visiting Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 1: Max Scherzer allowed one run in six innings, helping Washington win at Miami.

Trea Turner and Josh Bell each hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Sandy Alcantara to break the game open.

Scherzer (7-4) struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.14.

PHILLIES 4, METS 2: Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings against his former team, and Philadelphia earned a split of the four-game series in New York.

Wheeler allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight.

BRAVES 4, REDS 0: Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, and Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers to lead Atlanta to a win at Cincinnati.

BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 0: Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and Milwaukee won at home for its fifth consecutive victory.

PIRATES 7, CARDINALS 2: Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game, and Pittsburgh won at St. Louis.

NOTES

NATIONALS: Erick Fedde went on the 10-day injured list because of a mild oblique strain, and Manager Dave Martinez said he’s unsure when the right-hander will be ready to return.

Fedde is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts. He threw 21 consecutive scoreless innings before giving up five runs in four innings in the Nationals’ 13-12 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

