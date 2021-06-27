SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert Harmon Huelin, 87, of South Portland, passed away on June 21, 2021, at his residence in South Portland.

Robert was born on Jan. 30, 1934, to Robert E. Huelin and Imogene (Montford) Huelin in Portland. He grew up on St. Lawrence Street in Munjoy Hill but spent his summers on Sebago Lake at his family’s camp that was later passed down to Robert and his sister. He shared his love of the lake with his grandchildren. They will continue to share his fond memories and make new ones with their children at Sebago and Robert (Pa’s) legacy will forever live on.

He graduated from Portland High School in 1952. He then joined the Marines in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1956. Following his service, he went on to attend one year of school at the Southern Maine Technical Institute.

He then began his career with Blue Cross Blue Shield in 1958, where he would meet the love of his life, Janice Willard. Robert and Janice were married in 1964 and they had one child, Craig “Huey”. In 1989, Robert went on to work for Maine National Bank, and then on to Fleet Bank in 1994, where he would then retire in 1999.

Robert was a member of the Ancient Landmark Lodge, where he was a Past Master, a member of the Scottish Rite and Kora Shrine. He had recently received his 50-year pin from the Shrine.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Imogene Huelin; and his sister, Suzanne Chandler.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janice (Willard) Huelin of South Portland; his son, Craig Huelin of Gorham; his granddaughter, Kayla Huelin of Freeport, his grandson, Andrew Huelin of South Portland; great-grandchildren Ellyana Rose and Barrett Jackson of Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at:

Shriners Hospitals for Children

Processing Center

P.O. Box 863765

Orlando, FL 32886

