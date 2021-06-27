“Sure, it’s hot, but it’s a wet, sticky heat.” – Portland Press Herald on Twitter. June 27, 2021.

Sunday was hot. Wicked hot.

Monday looks even hotter.

The National Weather Service has already issued heat advisories ahead of the hot air on Monday.

Forecast high temperatures show low to mid 90s for a lot of Maine, with some upper 90s mixed in across western Maine.

The dew point will be in the upper 60s or low 70s, making it feel like 100° outside.

It’s really important to remember heat safety on days like this.

The best thing to do is hydrate. Take a water with you wherever you go, even if you’re just running mundane errands.

If you can, avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Take frequent breaks and enjoy some shade.

Never, ever leave pets or children in cars. Temperatures still rise rapidly, even if the windows are cracked.

Speaking of pets, you can check to see if pavement is too hot for your pet’s paws with the back of your hand. If you can’t comfortably keep the back of your hand on the pavement, then it will be too hot for your pet, too.

A few thunderstorms are possible in Maine Monday, generally inland. Some of the storms could be a bit strong in central and eastern areas.

Watch out for heavy downpours and some strong wind gusts in the afternoon from Augusta to Bangor and Downeast.

The sultry summer weather continues on Tuesday. Temperatures will soar again in the afternoon, with many returning to the 90s.

High temperatures should be a couple degrees lower than Monday, so heat advisory criteria may not be met.

Either way, expect another hot day.

A front draped across northern Maine will shift south, but temperatures still soar in southern Maine. Portland will be close to the 90° mark yet again, while Fryeburg and Sanford end up slightly above it.

Low pressure will slide along that boundary, with shower chances increasing later on Wednesday.

In fact, showers are expected on Thursday and through the holiday weekend. Temperatures are trending cooler, with most in the 70s.

I don’t want to write off Independence Day weekend, because I think there’s a chance it turns out to be alright.

Check back for updates as we get a bit closer. You can always get more forecast info from me on Twitter, @MikeSliferWX.

Stay safe in the heat!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: