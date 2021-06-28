George Winston

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $65. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

George Winston refers to himself as a “rural folk” pianist and has been enchanting listeners for decades with albums like “Autumn,” “Winter into Spring,” “December” and “Summer.” His most recent release is “Restless Winds,” which includes his takes on songs by Sam Cooke, George Gershwin, Stephen Stills and The Doors. You have two chances to see him this weekend in Arundel at a pair of limited-capacity, seated shows.

Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection

8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Head to Brownfield for a night of scintillating music from Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection. She’s an absolutely stellar fiddler and singer, and the band features her husband Matt Shipman on mandolin, Lincoln Meyers on guitar and vocals, banjo player and vocalist Eli Gilbert and Kris Day on bass and vocals. You’ll hear plenty of traditional bluegrass along with a helping of folk, country and some French Canadian fiddle music, along with original tunes.

The Rockin’ Daddios

6:30 p.m. Saturday. Hope Hobbs Gazebo at Wells Harbor Community Park, 331 Harbor Road, Wells, free, donations accepted. me-wells2.civicplus.com

The Wells Harbor Summer Concert Series kicks off with tunes from the 1950s and ’60s courtesy of The Rockin’ Daddios. Come early to snag a bench or bring a blanket or lawn chairs, though you may end up dancing more than sitting. The series runs all summer long on Saturday nights through Sept. 4 and upcoming acts include J.C. and the Elvis Experience, The Bel Airs and The Reminisants.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: