Portland Trails will host City at Your Feet, a cross-town scavenger hunt next month in which participants will walk, bike or ride the bus to solve clues and gain points for finding locations along the organization’s 70 miles of trails in greater Portland.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. July 10 at Portland Gear Hub at 155 Washington Ave. and wraps up at 5 p.m. July 11.

Teams, which can include up to six people, will have the two days to visit as many scavenger hunt destinations as possible. Participants will be provided with a clue sheet, map and METRO pass with 10 free rides

For more information, to register or to learn how to participate virtually, visit trails.org/events/city-feet-scavenger-hunt.

