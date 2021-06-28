The Portland Board of Public Education this month voted to adopt a new equity policy that the school department says is intended to “respond to and redress inequities in our school system and identify the ways in which the Portland Public Schools will be accountable for centering equity in all aspects of our work.”

The policy establishes a clear definition for “equity” and “serves as a guide by which to evaluate all other policies, practices, and procedures throughout the district,” according to Portland Public Schools.

Developed over the course of a year by a group made up of staff, students, board members and parent, it covers topics such as professional development, hiring and recruitment; curriculum and instruction; and school environment.

Improving equity in the schools is a focus on the 2021-2022 school budget and last summer the Foundation for Portland Public Schools launched Addressing the Opportunity Gap, a $100,000 campaign to help the district meet its Portland Promise equity goals.

