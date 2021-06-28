Portland veteran honored for decoding messages during WWII

World War II veteran Martha Flint O’Grady, of Portland, was presented with the state of Maine’s WWII and Women’s Veterans’ Recognition Certificates and Coins during a recognition ceremony at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859 in Portland.

“Martha Flint O’Grady is a trailblazer whose service broke barriers and whose work broke codes,” said Gov. Janet Mills, who made the presentation earlier this month. “It is the patriotism, courage and selfless service of men and women like her that rebuffed the Axis powers and secured freedom and peace for people across the world. It is with great honor that I recognize Mrs. O’Grady today and thank her for her service to our nation.”

O’Grady, 97, joined the Women’s Army Corps at age 20 and served as a teletypist at Arlington Hall Station — headquarters for the U.S. Army’s Signal Intelligence Service — for three years during the Second World War. The service was charged with receiving and decoding messages that turned the tide of the war.

“Mrs. O’Grady represents the first generation of women who served in the U.S. military in other than ‘traditional’ occupations,” said David Richmond, executive director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services. “The work she and her fellow WACs did was not only groundbreaking, but it literally changed the tides of the Second World War and laid the foundation for women to expand their areas of service throughout the military.”

O’Grady was honorably discharged from the Women’s Army Corps in 1946 and went to work for Eastern Airlines as a teletypist. She was approached by Vogue Magazine to model, but declined and married met James M. O’Grady in 1949. The couple purchased a summer home in Hiram and returned to her home state every summer until they moved back full time in 1973, first to Harrison before settling in 1983 in Portland, where she still resides.

The state established the Veterans’ Recognition Program to honor veterans for their service on behalf of the state and nation. The program recognizes those who have given their life in service to the country, prisoners of war and those who are missing in action, those who were wounded in action and received the Purple Heart, and all veterans who honorably served.

South Portland dentist honored by Maine Dental Association

Dr. Mark Zajkowski, who practices in South Portland, has been recognized by the Maine Dental Association with inclusion on its Honor Wall.

The MDA’s Honor Wall in Manchester highlights “those who have given extraordinary service to the Maine Dental Association.”

Zajkowski has been practicing at Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates in South Portland since 1999. He is a past president of the Maine Dental Association and is chairperson of the Maine Board of Dental Practice. After serving as a board examiner for the American Board of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, he was elected to the ABOMS Board of Directors and served as president.

“To be considered for inclusion on the MDA Honor Wall is a great surprise. I have been blessed to be surrounded by supportive colleagues …” Zajkowski said. “Organized dentistry has allowed me to give back and, hopefully, make a positive impact on others.”

Hires, promotions, appointments

Nick J. Galanin, Esq., of Portland, has joined the law firm of Miller Law & Mediation as an associate and will be based in its Portland office.

Galanin is fluent in French and Spanish, and his multi-national experience and talents will enable the firm to expand its scope of practice to serve the firm’s international and foreign-speaking clients. Previously, Galanin worked as a trial assistant at a criminal defense firm in Portland.

Waynflete announced that Katherine Armstrong, class of 2004; Justin Schair, 2001; Khalilah Ummah, 2004; and Elonide Semmes have joined the school’s board of trustees. Waynflete also announced board members for 2021-2022: Catherine Cloudman, president; Tim Soley, vice president; Jeff Troiano, treasure; Betsy Langer, secretary; and Christopher Smith, member-at-large.

The Greater Portland Council of Governments has approved Executive Committee officers: Jerre Bryant, Westbrook city manager; Sandy Carder, Gray Council chairperson; Mark Dion, Portland City Council; Mary Fernandes, Casco Select Board; Kate Lewis, South Portland City Council; Carmen Lone, Bridgton Select Board; Jarrod Maxfield, Windham Town Council chairperson; Justin Poirer, Chebeague Island town administrator; Matthew Sturgis, Cape Elizabeth town manager; Nat Tupper, Yarmouth town manager; and Sue Witonis, Cumberland County commissioner.

Migis Hotel Group has promoted Landace Porta to director of operations. Porta has been the general manager of the Migis-operated Black Point Inn in Scarborough for more than 10 years. Since 2011, she has held the positions of assistant general manager and sales and events manager at the inn.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: