AUBURN — The Ararat 12U Cal Ripken all-stars have been here before and they’re eager to repeat history.

In 2018, a 9U Ararat squad won the state tournament and advanced to the New England regional in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. A handful of players on that squad are back this spring and summer, looking for a return trip to New Englands.

“This group is primarily a reconnection of that (2018) 9U team,” said head coach Jon Hiltz on Monday, whose team fell 10-2 to Noble. “A few pieces are different here and there, but we have a solid foundation of players from that team.”

The Ararat 12U all-stars won their first two games to set up a showdown with Noble on Monday night in a game between the final unbeatens in the tourney.

The loss on Monday for Ararat sets up a rematch Andy Valley (Oxford Hills), which eliminated Messalonskee 11-1 on Monday evening. Ararat and Andy Valley will play at 3 on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to face Noble at 5:30.

Ararat defeated Monmouth and Andy Valley over the weekend.

In 2018, Ararat beat Noble to in the state final to secure its berth in New Englands. That only added a little to the game Monday, although Noble (Berwick) is hosting the New England regional so it receives an automatic bid.

Hiltz was one of three assistant coaches from the team three years ago.

“We all remember that one pretty clearly,” he said. “I’m sure they (Noble) remember it, too, and will be motivated.”

This year’s team features seven players from the 2018 team, including the following: Daniel Beal, Ely Cornish, Will Davis, David Edwards, Brady Hiltz, Colby MacFawn, and Danny Millson.

Davis said that playing with this group for a second time strengthens team chemistry.

“We all became closer during the 9U tournament when we stayed at the same hotel for New Englands,” said Davis, who took the loss on Monday on the mound. “That definitely gave us a lot of chemistry and brought us closer.”

In 2019, the team was broken up into different teams because of the varying ages of the group.

“Everyone played with their own respective age groups that year (2019),” said Hiltz, who said both of the 2019 teams (9U and 10U) made the state tournament but failed to advance.

MacFawn knows he doesn’t want to feel that feeling of falling short again as he did in 2019.

“This one means a little bit more for a couple of reasons,” said the Ararat starting third basemen, who went 1 for 3 with a walk on Monday. “We didn’t get this opportunity last season, and it’s our last ride in Cal Ripken.”

Players in the 12U division move up to Babe Ruth the following season.

The coronavirus pandemic altered the 2020 campaign. While youth baseball games were played, there was no state tournament.

“We were fortunate to have games last season, albeit the circumstances,” said Hiltz. “But it felt like something was missing from last summer (not having district and state tournaments).”

“You get better as you grow up, but we’ve gotten so much better as a team,” said Millson.

When asked how the team has stayed intact with the potential of so much turnover, Hiltz praised the area he lives in, as well as his players.

“Ararat has huge baseball community support, which is something we take pride in,” he said. “The experience that they look back on from 2018 is something they will always remember, and for them to have the opportunity to do this again is just as, and if not more exciting.”

Ararat scored a run in the first on a Davis single back up the middle into center field that scored Brady Hiltz, who singled earlier in the inning. Noble came back with four runs in the third and three in the fourth, highlighted by a Travis Cole three-run triple in the fourth to make it a 7-1 game.

Brady Hiltz drove in Ararat’s second and final run when he reached on an error in the sixth, but Owen Orlando, who pitched the final frame for Noble, closed the door to secure the win.

Noble starter Mark LaPointe earned the win, tossing five innings and allowing just two runs while striking out seven.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: