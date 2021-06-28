Recent Westbrook High School graduate Dylan Bernard said he looks forward to sailing the high seas in a few weeks on his journey to becoming a captain.

Bernard, 18, is joining Sailing Ships Maine’s summer voyage. The Portland-based nonprofit takes students on month-long sea voyages to teach them self-reliance and teamwork, as well as the ins and outs of sailing and the marine industry.

Bernard is set to take off July 13 along with eight other students on the 130-foot SSV Harvey Gamage schooner, and while he is nervous, having never been on a sailing journey, he is more than ready to start taking steps towards his goal of becoming a ship captain.

“I’ve always loved the ocean and had a sense of adventure. I like to challenge myself,” Bernard said. “I am sad to be leaving my family for longer than I ever have, and I feel like I am going in blind, but I am ready.”

A self-described “Maine Patriot,” work on the sea in honor of the state’s culture and maritime heritage makes sense to him, he said.

“I was tired of staying home feeling sorry for myself, so it’s a chance to wake up and have that adventure daily,” he said.

Capt. Pamela Coughlin has been teaching students on the Harvey Gamage since 1995. She said the difference between a student on day one and when they arrive home is notable.

“The biggest thing I see is confidence, people being themselves. When you are at sea and really relying on one another with real consequences, those social barriers break down,” Coughlin said.

Students trade off jobs like being the watchman and working the sails and take on-board courses on sailing, the ocean and more.

The Harvey Gamage sticks close to the East Coast as it heads down to Georgia and other southern destinations.

“Every student says it is harder than expected. It takes everyone truly pulling their weight to be successful,” Coughlin said.

The sailors rise early and will work and trade shifts all the way until it is time to sleep. In between the hard work, Coughlin said, are social moments between the staff and student sailors, along with incredible moments in nature.

Sometimes they see whales, sometimes dolphins. The mornings are particularly beautiful, Coughlin said, because the ocean and the ship and sails light up gold with the sunrise.

“I’ve noticed students get a sense of the world around them, that there are forces beyond your control, and that is important,” Coughlin said.

This voyage, Bernard said, is the first step of many towards a career on the sea. Eventually, he wants to be the captain of his own ship, with the dream of bringing his friends on as crew.

“I am a little nervous, but I can’t wait to come back with the knowledge and stories,” Bernard said.

The month at sea costs about $12,000 per student. While the nonprofit does have money to help students who can’t cover the bills, Bernard is hoping to raise the funds himself, which allows the school’s money to go to even more students.

To donate, visit his GoFundMe page, “Help Dyl raise tuition for Sailing Ships Maine.”

