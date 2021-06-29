MAINE MEDICAL CENTER

Sonny James Piacentini, born May 27 to Jamie Lowry Piacentini and Ryan James Piacentini of Cumberland. Grandparents are Kathleen and John Lowery, Sr., of Cumberland and Maryann and Richard Piacentini of Portland. Great-grandparents are Wendy and Wilfred Joy, Jr., of Yarmouth and Anthony Caiazzo of Portland. Great-great-grandparents are Elizabeth and Patrick Joseph Lowery of Portland.

MID COAST HOSPITAL

Harper Mae Lavoie, born June 22 to Nick Scott Lavoie and Bethany Rae Lavoie (Saindon) of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Ken Saindon of Bowdoinham, Laurie DeBlois of Auburn, Leonard Lavoie, Jr. of Poland, and Joanne Lavoie of Mechanic Falls.

Alexander Ellis Kahian King, born June 23 to Cory Ryan King and Elizabeth Ann Chasse-King (Smith) of Durham.

